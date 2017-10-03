Woman sought by FCS unit for kidnapping, Port Shepstone

0
Woman sought by FCS unit for kidnapping, Port Shepstone
Woman sought by FCS unit for kidnapping, Port Shepstone

Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are making an urgent appeal to the members of the community to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Nqobile Nkonyeni/Ndovela (19) of Gamalakhe.

She is wanted for disappearance of a nine month-old baby Christopher Khutyiswayo.

It is alleged that on 23 September 2017, the parents of baby Christopher left him in the care of an Aunt Nqobile Nkonyeni/Ndovela. She then took of the baby from Mbayimbi area, Murchison, Port Shepstone, all attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against her.

We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts or who can assist police in tracing the suspect, and information that may assist in finding the baby to contact Constable Nurse Ngubane on 039 688 7900 or 082 334 9682. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Dlamini-Zuma asks for ‘divine intervention&#... At a meeting of religious leaders led by the SA Religious Forum in Durban, the hopeful presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, called for divi...
Man arrested with heroin capsules, Clairwood On Friday, 29 September 2017, at approximately 14:30, Ethekwini Inner South Crime Combating Unit apprehended a 37 year old suspect in the Clairwood ar...
Morningside thief arrested after falling off stole... Top team work by Blue Security armed response officers led to the arrest of an alleged thief and the recovery of a stolen bicycle in Morningside early...
Proliferation of illegal firearms plaguing provinc... The deployment of SAPS Public Order Police members in the Ilembe Cluster policing precinct to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms yielded ...