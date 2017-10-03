Woman sought by FCS unit for kidnapping, Port Shepstone

Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are making an urgent appeal to the members of the community to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Nqobile Nkonyeni/Ndovela (19) of Gamalakhe.

She is wanted for disappearance of a nine month-old baby Christopher Khutyiswayo.

It is alleged that on 23 September 2017, the parents of baby Christopher left him in the care of an Aunt Nqobile Nkonyeni/Ndovela. She then took of the baby from Mbayimbi area, Murchison, Port Shepstone, all attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against her.

We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts or who can assist police in tracing the suspect, and information that may assist in finding the baby to contact Constable Nurse Ngubane on 039 688 7900 or 082 334 9682. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

