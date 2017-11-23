Woman pushed in front of truck during Ladysmith robbery

A woman, believed to be 23 years old, sustained moderate injuries after she was apparently robbed and pushed in front of a truck on Khandar avenue in Ladysmith on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 15h30, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found a group of bystanders holding the woman.

She was treated for her wounds and was transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

Paramedics are not sure about the details surrounding this incident, but local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

