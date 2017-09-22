Woman killed, man critical after house robbery in Chatsworth

A 59-year-old woman was killed last night and a man critically injured after an apparent robbery at a residence in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with Blue Security, arrived on the scene and were lead into the residence by the local authorities.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man lying near the front door of the residence. Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous stab wounds and was in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with several advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to St Augustines Hospital for urgent care.

Further, in the home, paramedics found the lifeless body of a woman lying outside the bathroom. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained numerous stab wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

