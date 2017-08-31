Woman found brutally stabbed to death, Mangrove beach

0
Woman found brutally stabbed to death, Mangrove beach
Woman found brutally stabbed to death, Mangrove beach

Police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the next of kin of the person found dead at Mangrove beach, Durban North.

The deceased is not yet identified and was found with stab wounds on the body on 28 August 2017.

The body of a woman between 25 and 30 years was found by SAPS Air wing whilst doing training exercise from the air in the vicinity. A case of murder was opened at Durban North police station.

Anyone with information on the next of kin or the identification of the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Nene on 031 560 8030 or Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849.

Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Drug runner arrested with 100 heroin capsules, Bay... On 30 August 2017 at approximately 14:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence Driven operation together with Ethekwini Inner South Cluster C...
Suspect sought in connection with murder KwaDukuza Detectives are appealing to the members of the public to assist in tracing the whereabouts of a wanted murder suspect. It is alleged on ...
Four suspected car thieves arrested, Croftdene An operation was conducted by Malvern police and Cluster Task Team members after a suspicious Renault Sandero with four occupants was spotted in Croft...
Stock theft, one arrested, Dalibho Nsuze police and Greytown Stock Theft Unit members conducted an operation searching for suspects and stolen livestock. During an operation, a 38 year ...