Woman found brutally stabbed to death, Mangrove beach

Police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the next of kin of the person found dead at Mangrove beach, Durban North.

The deceased is not yet identified and was found with stab wounds on the body on 28 August 2017.

The body of a woman between 25 and 30 years was found by SAPS Air wing whilst doing training exercise from the air in the vicinity. A case of murder was opened at Durban North police station.

Anyone with information on the next of kin or the identification of the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Nene on 031 560 8030 or Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849.

Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

