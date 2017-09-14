Woman decapitates and hacks off arms of another woman

A 39 year old woman appeared in the Ixopo Magistrates’ Court on 13 September 2017, facing murder charge.

She was remanded in custody until 18 September for bail application. The suspect was arrested on 10 September 2017 after the police conducted in intelligence driven operation.

On 7 September 2017 at 15, the victim, Nomthandazo Dlamini (22) was at home at Donnybrook area when she went away with an unknown woman. She never came back home.

The next day the family became worried and started to look for her but could not find her. The matter was reported to the local police and a search was conducted with the assistance of the community members. On 10 September the body was found next to the road at Sunrise Forest in the area with severe injuries.

It appeared that she was chopped with a bush knife. Both arms and a head were missing.

A case of murder was opened at Donnybrook police station for further investigation. Through investigation the suspect was arrested on the same day and took the police to where she left arms.

Only one arm was found and the second arm as well as the head are still missing. The suspect was charged accordingly and taken to court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the brutal killing of the victim. “It is unbelievable that a woman can allegedly attack and kill another woman in such a cruel manner. Our detectives will thoroughly investigate this case and find out the root cause of such killing,” he said.

