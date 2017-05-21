Woman critical, man dead after assault in Durban

A 21-year-old woman sustained serious injuries when she and her boyfriend were assaulted near the Umgeni Bird Park, Durban.

The incident that occurred on Friday night, left the woman with serious injuries and her boyfriend with fatal injuries. It is understood that they were walking along Riverside Road near the Umgeni Bird Park when a taxi pulled up next to them.

An unknown amount of men assaulted them. Paramedics from ER24 that arrived on the scene found the man with fatal injuries. There was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on scene.

The woman was treated for multiple injuries. She was later rushed to a nearby hospital.

The exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate.

