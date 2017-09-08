Woman (57) arrested for drug dealing, Merebank

A low key drug dealing syndicate was dealt a telling blow during a joint operation conducted by the Provincial Organized Crime Unit, National Intervention Unit, Metropolitan Police, K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence in Merebank.

The operation resulted in the recovery of an assortment of narcotics and the arrest of one suspect.

The Provincial Organized Crime Unit members were following information relating to narcotics activity around the Merebank area. The information lead the members to a block of flats where observation posts were held. Over a number of days the members employed various investigative tactics in gathering information about the suspected house until they had enough to apply for a search warrant.

On 7 September 2017, at 11:00, the members proceeded to the targeted house.

A 57 year old woman was present in the house and she was shown the search warrant. The house was searched in her presence, during the search the team discovered an opening behind the pantry cupboard. When the members went inside the opening and started searching, various drugs were discovered wrapped in plastic bags others were in plastic containers.

The recovered drugs ranged from mandrax, rock cocaine and ecstasy all estimated to be at a street value of just under R20, 000-00.

The currency detection and narcotics dogs swept the entire house for any stashed money or other hidden drugs. The 57 year old was arrested for possession and dealing in narcotics.

She will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on 8 September 2017.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for the recovery of drugs. “Such operations will continue in our province to arrest all those involved in dealing in drugs,” he said.

