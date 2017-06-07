Westville woman stabbed during mugging

Armed robbers stabbed a Westville woman while she was walking home at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the Westville resident had jumped out of a taxi and was walking to her home in Duncan Road, when robbers accosted her at around 17.35pm on Sunday.

“One of the robbers held her up at knife point and demanded her valuables. She was stabbed in the hand as the robbers grabbed her handbag which contained cash, cellphones and her identity document and fled towards the M19,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the woman sustained a minor stab wound to her hand.

Criminals often tend to view women as being more vulnerable and softer targets than men. We encourage women to arm themselves with these 11 safety tips.

