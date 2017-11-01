Westville family taken on nightmare trip to ATM by armed robbers

A Westville family is lucky to have escaped a nightmare trip with armed robbers who abducted them from their home and took them to draw cash at an ATM this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said two armed robbers climbed up to the second story of a house in Dunkeld Road before holding up the family at gunpoint at about 5.45am.

“The robbers, both armed with firearms, used a ladder and an eight meter long rafter to climb onto an air-con level to the second storey of the house, where they forced open a window to gain entry. They held up the family of four at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones,” Mathios said.

“They then forced the family into their vehicle and drove to an ATM where they forced them to withdraw cash. They jumped out of the family’s car on the M19 and ran towards Quarry Road East informal settlement. The victim and his family then drove home. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Sydenham SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

