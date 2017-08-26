Ward councilor murder suspect arrested

On 23 August 2017 KwaZulu-Natal Political violence Task Team members arrested Jabulani Nkosi (43) for murder of a Pongola Local Municipality ward councilor, Mbhekiseni Khumalo.

Khumalo was shot and killed at his homestead in Pongola on 17 December 2016. The suspect/s allegedly fled the scene on foot and a case of murder was reported at Pongola Police Station, and the matter was then latter referred to the Political Violence Task Team resulting in the arrest of Bhekinkosi Thwala (51) in July this year, further investigations led to Nkosi’s arrest.

He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Nkosi appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on 23 August 2017 and he was remanded in custody.

The case was postponed to 21 September 2017 where he will join his co accused.

South Africa Today – South Africa News