Wanted murder, hijacking suspect arrested, Bayview

On Friday, 22 September 2017, at approximately 18:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation together with Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combating Team successfully apprehended a 22 year old wanted suspect.

The suspect was arrested at Progress Place in Demat, after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live rounds of ammunition. The suspect is wanted for murder as per a Bayview SAPS case, as well as business robbery and hijacking cases.

Members seized an Olympic 6 revolver from the suspect, as well as live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and charged for being in unlawful possession of a firearm and live rounds of ammunition, the suspect has also positively been linked to the murder case that he is currently wanted for, and the Bayview SAPS detectives will continue to do their investigation, linking the suspect to other crimes within the area.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar applauded members for their excellent work in apprehending the wanted suspect. “We will continue with investigations to link the wanted suspect to other crimes in the area, as well as possibly link the suspect to other suspects in the Ethekwini Inner South area, he said.

