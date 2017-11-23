Victim injured during robbery in Verulam

Reaction Unit South Africa

0
Verulam-robbery
Verulam robbery. Photo Reaction Unit South Africa.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to Moss Street in the Verulam CBD after receiving a call from a member of public requesting assistance for the victim of a robbery.

Upon arrival, it was established that a 42-year-old man was exiting a building when he was accosted by 3 suspects who demanded that he hand over his valuables. The victim refused and a scuffle ensued During which the Trenance Park resident fell and injured himself on the stair case. The suspects then stole his Samsung S7 cellphone before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained moderate injuries during the robbery. Paramedics stabilised him on scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical treatment.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Suspects evade capture after Durban robbery At approximately 13:45 on Tuesday, Marshall Security was alerted to a house robbery in progress at a home in Lonsdale Drive in Durban North. Armed rea...
Woman pushed in front of truck during Ladysmith ro... A woman, believed to be 23 years old, sustained moderate injuries after she was apparently robbed and pushed in front of a truck on Khandar avenue in ...
Eight armed suspects ransacks house in Parkgate Eight armed suspects gained forced entry into a home in Kensington Close, Parkgate in Verulam and assaulted a domestic worker. They also opened fire o...
Hijacker dies in shoot out with police, Engonyamen... It is alleged that on 20 November 2017, at 14:50, the victim was driving her vehicle along P68 main road towards Thathani area when she was attacked b...