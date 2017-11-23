Victim injured during robbery in Verulam

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to Moss Street in the Verulam CBD after receiving a call from a member of public requesting assistance for the victim of a robbery.

Upon arrival, it was established that a 42-year-old man was exiting a building when he was accosted by 3 suspects who demanded that he hand over his valuables. The victim refused and a scuffle ensued During which the Trenance Park resident fell and injured himself on the stair case. The suspects then stole his Samsung S7 cellphone before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained moderate injuries during the robbery. Paramedics stabilised him on scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical treatment.

