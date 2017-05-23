Verulam hijackers arrested after chase in KwaMashu

Three hijacking suspects were arrested by members of Reaction Unit South Africa after a high speed chase which started off in Verulam and ended in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal earlier today.

At approximately 11:13 Reaction Officers were alerted to a possible theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Russom Street in Verulam. The caller stated that 3 African males were in the process of hijacking a Toyota Yaris after he noticed a firearm.

As Reaction Officers approached the premises the suspects abandoned the theft and fled the scene in an awaiting Toyota Corolla Quest. A high speed chase ensued resulting in the suspects colliding into several motorists in an attempt to evade arrest. RUSA Officers from Phoenix joined the chase into Kwa Mashu.

The RUSA Robinson R44 helicopter took off from Verulam and maintained visual from the sky of the getaway vehicle that was travelling at speeds in excess of 180 km/h.

Reaction Officers managed to box the vehicle in on Malendela Road in KwaMashu. The three occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle revealed an unlicensed CZ 83 firearm with its serial number filed off. The pistol was found stuffed inside a loaf of white sliced BB bread. A magazine containing 2 live rounds of ammunition was also found in the boot of the vehicle.

It was established that the vehicle used in the getaway was contracted to Uber. The suspects are believed to be part of a hijacking and car theft syndicate operating in the Durban area.

