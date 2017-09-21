Uncle gets life imprisonment for rape of boy (13)

On 18 September 2017, Vryheid Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 27 year old accused to life imprisonment for rape the he committed on 31 December 2015 at Dumbe area, Paulpietersburg.

It is alleged a 13 year old boy and his uncle were at their homestead when the victim fell asleep. The victim was awoken by his uncle who raped him. He was also threatened to be killed should he tell anyone.

In the morning the victim reported the matter to his mother and a case of rape was opened at Paulpietersburg police station. The docket was transferred to Vryheid Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The culprit was then arrested and made several court appearances.

“We would like to thank our detectives for bringing all evidence to the court which led to the successful prosecution and sentenced of the accused. The victims should never be terrified to report cases to the police and we urge the family members to continue to report such cases to the police,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

