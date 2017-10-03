Umhlanga resident held at gunpoint during home invasion

Blue Security

0

Armed robbers held up an Umhlanga resident at gunpoint on Friday evening and fled with cash and a firearm.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said six armed suspects had arrived at the Milkwood Drive property in two vehicles, one of which was a white VW Golf GTi.

“The gang derailed the driveway gate and gained entry into the house, where the resident was at home with his family. They ransacked the house and held up the resident at gunpoint, ordering him to open his personal safe,” Mathios said. “The gang fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash and a firearm. No injuries were reported.”

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Explosives, aircraft, firearms to be used in exerc... Tonight 3 October 2017, the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS) will be embarking on a variety of simulation exercises in the Durban...
Woman sought by FCS unit for kidnapping, Port Shep... Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) are making an urgent appeal to the members of the community to assist ...
Dlamini-Zuma asks for ‘divine intervention&#... At a meeting of religious leaders led by the SA Religious Forum in Durban, the hopeful presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, called for divi...
Man arrested with heroin capsules, Clairwood On Friday, 29 September 2017, at approximately 14:30, Ethekwini Inner South Crime Combating Unit apprehended a 37 year old suspect in the Clairwood ar...