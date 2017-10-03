Umhlanga resident held at gunpoint during home invasion

Armed robbers held up an Umhlanga resident at gunpoint on Friday evening and fled with cash and a firearm.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said six armed suspects had arrived at the Milkwood Drive property in two vehicles, one of which was a white VW Golf GTi.

“The gang derailed the driveway gate and gained entry into the house, where the resident was at home with his family. They ransacked the house and held up the resident at gunpoint, ordering him to open his personal safe,” Mathios said. “The gang fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash and a firearm. No injuries were reported.”

South Africa Today – South Africa News