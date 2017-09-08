Umbilo hijacking foiled after failed bribery attempt

A gang of hijackers fled the scene of an attempted Umbilo hijacking after their attempt to bribe an armed response officer on Saturday failed.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer was standing off at a client’s premises in Sydney Road in Umbilo, while the client was offloading a container of goods at around 8.10am on Saturday.

“Three suspects arrived in a white Toyota Hilux, which had no registration plates, and advised him to leave the premises because they wanted to hijack the truck. The officer stood his ground and refused to leave so the suspects rolled up a R50 note and threw it towards him as a bribe,” Mathios said. “The officer immediately called for backup and a second armed response officer arrived at the scene. The suspects turned and fled.”

Mathios said the R50 note was handed over to the Umbilo SAPS at the scene.

In separate incidents, armed robbers hit two Umbilo businesses recently, ambushing staff while offloading a truck in one of them.

