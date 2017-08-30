Uber driver fights off armed hijacker in Mobeni

An Uber driver managed to fight off hijackers in his moving vehicle on Friday night.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the hijackers had contacted him to book the taxi for a lift from Mobeni to Davenport Centre in Glenwood. The incident occurred in Swinton Road in Mobeni at around 8.30pm.

“The four suspects jumped into the vehicle and one of the men pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the driver. The driver managed to fight off the suspect and the firearm fell to the floor,” Mathios said. “The four suspects panicked and jumped out of the moving vehicle.”

Mathios said the Uber driver drove to a local garage to seek assistance. “One of our armed response officers accompanied him to the Montclair police station where he reported the incident.”

In a separate foiled hijacking incident earlier last week, armed men attempted to bribe one of our armed response officers to look the other way in Umbilo.

