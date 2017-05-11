Two suspects arrested for Scottburgh Policeman’s murder

Warrant Officer Sakhile Shabane (47) of the Scottburgh SAPS was shot and killed in Shayamoya, Umzinto on 28 March at 20:00. The Umzinto SAPS registered charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping for investigation and the case was assigned to Umzinto SAPS Detective Service for investigation.

On Monday night, 20 March at 21:45, a 55-year-old Park Rynie man was allegedly robbed, shot and hijacked of his vehicle at the Convent Road beach parking area opposite the tidal pool. Charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and carjacking were registered by the Scottburgh SAPS for investigation. The Ethekwini Outer South Task Team and Scottburgh Detectives carried out an intelligence driven operation on Tuesday, 9 May and arrested a 34-year-old suspect in the Umzinto area. Further intensive investigations linked the suspect to Warrant Officer Shabane’s murder.

Last night members of the Scottburgh Cluster Detective Task Team, Scottburgh Crime Intelligence, Durban K9 unit, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Task Team, Provincial Crime Prevention and Provincial Crime Intelligence joined forces and arrested a second suspect in Umlazi at 22:45 and recovered the two cellphones that had allegedly been taken from the deceased policeman and his colleague.

