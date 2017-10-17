Two get life imprisonment after gang rape, Richmond

Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced two rapists to life imprisonment each after they were found guilty of raping a 20 year old victim.

Sibongakonke Mazibuko (33) and Senzo Sithole (33) were sentenced on Friday 13 October 2017.

On 21 October 2015 the victim was on her way home from a local bar when she was approached by two accused at Richmond area.

She was overpowered and gang raped by the accused after threatening her with a knife. While the accused were busy raping the victim, a police van went pass and the accused fled the scene. The victim called for assistance and the police chased and arrested both accused.

A case of rape was opened at Richmond police station and the accused were charged accordingly. The docket was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Their bail application was successfully opposed and they were kept in custody until they were sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commander, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to both accused. “ I further commended the members for their alertness that led to the arrest of the accused soon after the incident. Our members are always encouraged to be always vigilant and observant at all times while conducting their crime prevention duties. Plessislaer FCS members collected enough evidence and presented a well prepared docket to court for prosecution. The sentence handed down to the accused will serve as a warning to other would be criminals who think of committing such crimes and attacking vulnerable women and children,” he said.

