Two families slaughtered, houses burnt down, Amatimatolo

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal condemned with great disappointment the attack on two Sibiya families at Amatimatolo by unknown suspects.

Such horrendous acts shows that there are people who still do not value other people’s lives. Police will thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that the culprits face the full might of law. They have to receive a befitting sentence during prosecution for their inhumane behavior.

Community members were praised for their assistance in managing to save some of the children.

On the night of 3 October 2017, at 21:00, at Embangweni area, Amatimatolo, five Sibiya family members were inside the rondavel when gunshots were heard. The community members checked and saw the house on fire.

Attempts were made to rescue them, unfortunately the fire was uncontrollable. All five family members including a 60 year old woman with four children aged between two and sixteen died at the scene.

In another scene 100 metres away from the first scene, gunshots were also heard and another Sibiya family house with four family members was on fire.

The community members managed to rescue three children who sustained burn wounds but unfortunately a 58 year old woman died at the scene. She had sustained a gunshot wound and burn wounds.

Children were taken to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Eight counts of murder and an attempted murder were opened at Amatimatolo SAPS for investigation. The motive of the attack is unknown at this stage.

