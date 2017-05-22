Two cyclists injured during Pietermaritzburg hit-and-run

At approximately 16H15 on Sunday 21 May 2017, Netcare 911 and other paramedics responded to reports that cyclists had been knocked down on Town Bush road in Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg.

Reports from the scene indicate that two cyclists, a male and a female, were knocked down from behind by a motorist who did not stop and fled the scene.

The female had sustained serious injuries and the Netcare 911 paramedic needed to administer analgesic medication to reduce the severe pain that she was experiencing. She was stabilised at the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further medical care.

The male cyclist was lucky to escape with some cuts and bruises and accompanied the injured female to hospital in the ambulance.

The SAPS were also on scene to investigate the hit-and-run incident.

