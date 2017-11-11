Two arrested with over 90kg of dagga, Mkhuze

Two arrested with over 90kg of dagga, Mkhuze

On 09 November 2017 at 08:00, Mkhuze police assisted by Road Traffic Inspectorate officers conducted an intelligence driven operation where they arrested two suspects for possession of dagga.

Police received intelligence about a vehicle with two occupants, transporting a number of bags containing dagga.

Whilst conducting an operation, a Toyota Avanza was spotted near the Nkonkoni turn off and it was stopped and searched. Twelve bags of dagga weighing more than 90 kilograms were recovered and two suspects aged 31 and 33 were arrested.

The confiscated dagga have an estimated street value of more R200 000. Suspects were charged for possession of dagga and will appear at the Ubombo Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2017.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police officers’ vigilance which led to the arrest and their determination to eradicate the import and export of dagga in our province. “Police will continue to monitor and prevent similar criminal activities. We will fight drug trade to prevent drug abuse which often lead to more criminal itches,” he said.

