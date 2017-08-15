Two arrested for murder after home invasion, Hibberdene

Two male suspects have been arrested for the Murder of Johannes Petrus Kleynhans (65) and the attack on his wife on 30 July 2017, in Hibberdene.

The couple were watching television at 19:45 when three suspects entered the house by smashing a window and attacked Johannes with a knife.

The victim tried to protect his wife and fought off the suspects, but he was stabbed multiple times and died on the scene. His wife also sustained stab wounds when she tried to help her husband. The culprits fled with a television and cell phone.

On 12 August 2017, an operation was conducted and an 18 year old male was arrested in Hibberdene CBD for the mentioned attack. Last night a second suspect (27) handed himself over to Hibberdene police.

Further investigation led to the recovery of certain items belonging to the deceased. The two suspects will be charged with Murder, Attempted murder and Assault.

They will appear in Hibberdene court today. Police are looking for a third suspect.

