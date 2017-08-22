Truck driver critical after being shot in Mooirivier

At approximately 15h00 on Monday afternoon 21 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports that a truck driver had been shot on the N3 direction towards Durban approximately 1km past the Mooi Toll Plaza in Mooirivier.

Another ambulance service was first to arrive at the scene and called Netcare 911 for Advanced Life Support assistance.

Reports from the scene allege that the truck was stopped on the side of the highway when the incident occurred and that the male driver, believed to be approximately 30 years old, had been shot more than once.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

The victim was in a critical condition and due to the severity of his injuries, he was attended to by the Netcare 911 paramedic. Advanced Life Support airway management protocols were followed and he was placed on a ventilator at the scene.

He was then transported by ambulance to the hospital, under the constant care of the paramedic, for the urgent medical care that he required.

Another man, believed to be the driver’s colleague, escaped without injury.

This incident was also attended by the SAPS.

