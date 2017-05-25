Train set alight during violent protest in Briardene

Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team were called to assist on Sea-Cow Lake Road in the area of Briardene at approximately 20:00 on Wednesday, after violent protest action broke out in the area.

Protesters set fire to a Metro Rail passenger train, after it allegedly experienced mechanical problems causing it to break down. Commuters reported that the train had broken down at approximately 18:00. Alternative transport was promised to convey commuters to their destination, however after two hours had lapsed, the crowd became inpatient.

The broken down train was set alight as the crowd voiced their dismay at the delay. Passing vehicles including Police vehicles were damaged as the crowd hurled bricks from the protest.

Crowd control methods were used to disperse the protesters. Several people were left with minor injuries and were attended to by emergency services.

Local authorities are keeping a close eye on activities in the area.

