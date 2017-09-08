Traditional healer gets 18 years sentence for rape of young girl

A 32 year old traditional healer will spend 18 years behind bars for raping a nine year old victim. The accused was sentenced by the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court recently after it heard how the accused raped the victim.

On 21 September 2014 two children aged 9 and 12 from the local family at Esidadeni area in Umsunduzi went to the accused residence for consultation.

The accused had told the parents of the victim that he would prepare medication to prevent evil spirits for their children. It is alleged that when the children arrived at his house he sent the boy child to buy beers at a local tavern. Whilst the brother of the victim was on the way to the tavern, the accused called the victim to his house when he raped her.

The accused threatened the victim not to tell anyone. The victim informed her mother about the rape and a case of rape was opened at Umsunduzi police station for investigation. Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the docket and the accused was arrested and charged for rape.

The accused was denied bail and he made several appearances in court before he was convicted and sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the Pinetown FCS members for securing the sentence. “I also encouraged the victims to report such crimes to the police so that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

