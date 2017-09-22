Tongaat bank robbery suspect shot dead

A 26 year old suspect was shot and killed during the early parts of this morning after he attempted to stab law enforcement officers who were called out to a break-in at Nedbank in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the bank shortly before 04:00 and upon arrival found that Officers from the South African Police on scene. It was established that 6 suspects had attempted to rob the ATM. After failing to do so the suspects broke into the bank. Five of the suspects fled prior to the arrival of Police however one suspect was trapped inside.

A RUSA Officer and a Policeman entered the bank and found the suspect hiding in an office. The suspect was in possession of a screwdriver and attempted to stab the Policeman when he was shot in the chest and thigh.

Paramedics were called to the scene and stabilised the critically injured man before transporting him to a medical facility where he later died.

