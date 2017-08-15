Three killed in police shootout, rollover in Pinetown

Three men were killed and another injured this afternoon when a vehicle rolled off the M13 in Pinetown, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the light motor vehicle lying upright on top of the roadside barrier in the middle of the road.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the bodies of three men lying around the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the men and found that all three had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for them and they were declared dead.

A fourth man, lying a short distance away, was assessed and found to have sustained only moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the man and thereafter transported him to RK Khan Hospital for further treatment.

It is alleged that the local authorities had been chasing the four when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

