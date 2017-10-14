Three injured during Eston shootout

Three men, believed to be in their 30s, were left seriously injured during in a shootout on the R603 near Eston, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find a truck lying on its side on the side of the road. Two men were found lying outside the vehicle while a third was found further up the road. The man had apparently left the scene in an attempt to call for help.

Paramedics assessed the men and found that all three had sustained numerous gunshot wounds, leaving them in a critical condition

The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. The men were thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this shooting are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

