Three alleged drug dealers arrested, Durban

A joint operation by Provincial Drug Task Team, K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence assisted by Durban Metro police Drug Task Team led to the arrest of three alleged drug dealers on 15 September 2017.

After several months of observations and conducting an undercover operations, the members used their expertise and arrested the first suspect yesterday at Pelican Drive, Bayview area.

He was found in possession of cocaine. On further investigation, the suspect was taken to his house in the area where more cocaine and well as suspected powder were found to the street value of more than R500 000.

Two more suspects were arrested in the house. One of the suspects in the house attempted to bribe the members so that they will release the arrested suspects. She allegedly paid R100 000 cash to the members but the members who refused to get involved in any corruption, arrested her for bribery and cash was seized.

She was further charged for bribery.

