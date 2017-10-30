Thief caught red-handed ‘fishing’ goods from Isipingo business

A proactive Blue Security armed response officer, alerted to a crime in progress by a street vendor, caught an alleged thief red-handed as he tried to “fish” valuables out of a business premises in Isipingo yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the street vendor, who has a stall near the business premises in Old Main Road, pressed a fixed panic button on the wall of the property when he noticed the alleged thief yesterday afternoon.

“Our officer responded to the scene of the crime in time to spot the suspect using a long stick to try and “fish” goods out of the business premises. He approached the suspect who turned and fled the scene, but he managed to chase him down and arrest him,” Mathios said.

Isipingo SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

In a separate incident yesterday, an armed response officer responded to an alarm activation at a property in Sarnia Road where he spotted a suspect jumping over a boundary wall. “Our officer arrested the suspect and recovered an engine block from him. He was handed over to the police who attended the scene,” Mathios said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News