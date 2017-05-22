The Zulu king lives well

King Goodwill Zwelithini is alleged to set up a new facility near Nongoma in Natal, which can cost more than R1 billion. It is eight times more than the original budgeted amount of R129 million.

The king lives well since he has received more than R 550 million in the last ten years to keep his household running.

Research is now underway by the department of arts and culture about the project and the apparently inflated prices and tenders. Political analysts report that the Nkandla scandal will appear like a “soup kitchen” compared to the King’s new complex.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News