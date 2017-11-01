Ten killed during attack on Klipriver taxi boss

Ten killed during attack on Klipriver taxi boss

The deputy chairman of the Klipriver Taxi Association has been killed with nine other people during the attack.

ON 31 October 2017, at 07:00, the taxi boss was traveling in a bakkie on Matiwaneskop Road with four occupants when two vehicles allegedly fired shots at them with high caliber firearms. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto an oncoming minibus taxi.

The taxi boss and the occupants were fatally shot, five people from the minibus taxi as a result of the crash and other minibus taxi occupants were seriously injured.

A docket of five counts of murder, culpable homicide was opened at Elangslaagte police station and it will be transferred to the Provincial Taxi Task Team for investigation.

The motive of the attack is subject to an ongoing investigation.

