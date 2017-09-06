Team investigates political related crime cases

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has been following the investigation of political related cases in the province very closely and has indicated that the community can be re assured that these cases are receiving serious attention.

A multi disciplinary Task Team consisting of the Hawks, Detective Service, Crime Intelligence, Local Criminal Record Center and National Prosecuting Authority is looking at a number of cases that have occurred during 2016 and 2017 which includes cases of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation.

A large number of arrests have been affected already with many of the cases currently underway in courts across the province.

“We are following these cases very closely and we are confident that the team are making progress in those cases that have not had any breakthroughs as yet. We are appealing to communities to remain calm and allow the investigation team to do their work without any hindrance.”

“Those that have any information that could be of assistance to detectives are also requested to please come forward and co operate with investigators. We are taking the attack on public representatives in the province very seriously and will do everything within our control to bring the perpetrators to book,” said Major General Langa.

