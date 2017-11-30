Task team congratulated by Minister after dangerous criminals arrested

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula congratulate the Provincial Task Team deployed in the Far North of KwaZulu Natal Province for arresting dangerous criminals.

The team consist of Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit, and Public Order Policing. This team was assembled after five people were fatally wounded about a week ago. Yesterday the team made a breakthrough after receiving a tip off from community members.

“We have always believed that our people remain in the center in fighting crime and criminality. I must thank community members of Far North for working with the Police and gave a valuable information that lead to arrest of dangerous criminals,” Minister Mbalula said.

The Provincial Project Task Team arrested six Hit men (IZINKABI) who have been operating between Gauteng Province and KwaZulu Natal Province. These dangerous criminals are linked to Taxi related incidents, Police killings, ATM Bombing, Cash in Transit, Arm robbery, and hijackings.

These criminals were found in possession of seven unlicensed firearms, and a lot of ammunition. They were arrested just outside of Richards Bay.

“I congratulate the Police for a job well done, we must spoke criminals out of our communities. Our people deserve peace and we are tasked by the constitution of our country to serve and protect all people within the territory of the Republic of South Africa. This must serve as a clear warning to all criminals that, the South African Police Service is on duty. Police will ensure that our people enjoy Festive season in peace.” Mbalula added.

Minister Fikile Mbalula further urged all South Africans to continue working with the Police in fighting crime.

