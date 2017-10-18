Swift response nets three following Amanzimtoti armed robbery

Swift team work by an armed response officer and the police following an Amanzimtoti armed robbery led to the arrest of three robbers and the recovery of unlicensed firearms this afternoon.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of four armed suspects, driving an orange Chevrolet ND 20986, held up staff at a business premises in the Amanzimtoti CBD and fled with an undisclosed sum of cash and cellphones.

“Our officer responded to the scene and chased the suspects until they stopped their vehicle and abandoned it in KwaMathutha. The gang fired shots at our officer as they fled,” he said. “Amanzimtoti SAPS and the Metro Police dog unit attended the scene and managed to track down and arrest three of the suspects, who were hiding out in a house. One suspect remains at large,” Mathios said.

Police recovered two unlicenced firearms, cash and cellphones at the scene of the arrest.

