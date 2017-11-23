Suspects evade capture after Durban robbery

At approximately 13:45 on Tuesday, Marshall Security was alerted to a house robbery in progress at a home in Lonsdale Drive in Durban North. Armed reaction officers, as well as the Marshall Security Special Operations Team, were immediately dispatched. Further information was received that an unknown number of armed suspects had forced entry into the home before fleeing in a White BMW 320i.

The Marshall Security SOT spotted the vehicle on Kenneth Kaunda Road (Northway) and a high-speed chase ensued, The armed suspects fired shots at the Marshall Security members, who returned fire, as the vehicle fled at high speed on Mashabalala Yengwa Avenue (NMR), travelling contraflow in a reckless attempt to evade arrest. The chase and shootout continued through the Windermere area, with the suspects managing to evade our team on Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Charlotte Maxeke (Beatrice) Street. A revolver Firearm, as well as live ammunition, were recovered in the vehicle. The suspects remain at large.

There were no injuries sustained during the chase and shootout.

Reports from the home indicate that a number of armed suspects forced open the driveway gate and front door to the home. The home owner’s son who was at home at the time was assaulted with the butt of a firearm and ordered to lay down, whilst an armed suspect stood guard over him.

The men then ransacked the home stealing various items including a laptop computer, before fleeing the scene.

The victim refused medical treatment.

