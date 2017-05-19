Suspected thief tortured for hours with wheel spanner

At approximately 15:56 yesterday afternoon members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to an electronics business on Moss Street in the Verulam CBD after receiving reports of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival it was established that two Malawian businessman received information regarding an individual who was suspected of breaking into their shop and stealing several electronic devices on Sunday this past week. Acting on the information the businessman tracked down the suspect and apprehended him yesterday morning. They then took him back to their store where they assaulted him with a wheel spanner for several hours. The suspects family proceeded to the business after they learnt of the incident and demanded that he be released resulting in an altercation between them and the businessman.

Reaction Officers intervened and the severely injured suspect was handed over to authorities for further investigation.

