Suspected cannibals back in court, Estcourt

During August 2017, a 32 year old traditional healer came to the Estcourt Community Service Center, to report that he was in possession of human body parts.

He led police officials to his home in Estcourt where more body parts were recovered.

Charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts were opened and the suspect was arrested.

Investigations were conducted by police and an appeal was made to the community who have missing relatives to contact the local police. DNA tests were conducted on the families that came forward and the results came back this week.

It was confirmed that the recovered body parts were that of Zanele Hlatshwayo (25) and her family was immediately informed.

More arrests were made and five additional suspects aged between 29 and 32 were arrested. The arrested suspects were remanded in custody until 28 September 2017 in the Estcourt Magistrates Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest of the suspects. “This type of crime is not acceptable in our community and such people deserve to stay in jail for a long time. We will ensure that the culprits receive the maximum sentence for their merciless acts,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News