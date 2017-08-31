Suspect sought in connection with murder

KwaDukuza Detectives are appealing to the members of the public to assist in tracing the whereabouts of a wanted murder suspect.

It is alleged on 1 August 2014, Nomzamo Mnyandu (28) was brought to hospital for medical attention after she was severely assaulted by the suspect. She sustained head and body injuries and on 3 August 2014, she died in hospital.

A case of murder was opened at KwaDukuza SAPS. The Detectives are looking for Bongani Baba Gumede in the attached photo. His whereabouts are unknown but he is reported to be in Diepkloof, Soweto in the Gauteng province.

A warrant of his arrest has been issued.

We appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts or who can assist police in tracing the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nkosikhona Mavundla on 032 551 8200 or 073 855 6833 or alternatively contact Lieutenant Colonel Nokuphila Ntuli on 079 696 3612.

