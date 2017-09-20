Suspect sought for ex policeman’s murder, Hibberdene

Hibberdene Detectives are making an urgent appeal to the members of the community to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Sthembiso Chiliza (27), who is wanted for the murder of ex policeman Johannes Petrus Kleynhans (71).

It is alleged that in July 2017, an ex policeman was killed during a house robbery in Marianne Drive, Hibberdene. A warrant of his arrest has been issued.

We appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts or who can assist police in tracing the suspect is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Pienaar on 083 588 1438 or SAPS Hibberdene 039 699 9801/06.

Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

