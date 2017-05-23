Suspect sentenced to six years for housebreaking

Outstanding detective work by the South African Police Services Greenwood Park Detectives Branch, has seen the successful prosecution of a notorious criminal.

The suspect was arrested by Marshall Security after attempting to break into a house in Glen Hills last year.

Marshall Security was alerted through a local neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group to a housebreaking in progress in Hudson Place, in the suburb of Glen Hills, north of Durban shortly before 13:00 on Friday, August 19th, 2016. Armed Reaction officers were dispatched to the scene and on further investigation, it was ascertained that a male suspect had been seen breaking into the premises and fleeing in an unknown direction.

A detailed description of the suspect was distributed to all available vehicles in the area and a positive identity was made and a suspect was spotted jumping a fence into a property on Rinaldo Road. Armed response officers responded to the scene and a foot chase through the residential complex ensued, resulting in the suspect being arrested. The male was found to have several watches, a laptop computer and cell phones in his possession which were later positively identified as being stolen from a unit in the complex.

The man has a spate of previous convictions for house robbery and has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

We would like to commend Greenwood Park SAPS on their hard work and dedication to ensuring a positive conviction in this case.

