Suspect killed in attempted hijacking, Emathulini

A 30 year old wanted murder suspect died in a shootout at Emathulini area. It is alleged that on 11 October 2017 at about 20:30, a local taxi boss was driving his bakkie when he was approached by two unknown males who fired several shots at him.

He lost control of the vehicle but managed to alight from the vehicle. He returned fire, fatally wounding one of the suspects and the other suspect fled on foot.

The deceased was found with a pistol in his possession. The firearm had three rounds of ammunition and its serial number was filed off.

The firearm was confiscated and was taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any other crime in the country. Nsuze police opened a case of attempted murder and are still searching for the fled suspect. During an investigation, it was discovered that the deceased had several pending cases of possession of unlicensed firearms against him.

He had been sought for a murder and attempted murder case that occurred Mahlabathini area, Nsuze after he failed to return to Maphumulo Regional Court last month.

The deceased had also been involved in the death of a foreign national in Ngcongangconga area in 2015.

