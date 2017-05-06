Suspect killed by security guard in Pinetown

A man believed to be in his late 20’s has been killed in New Germany in Pinetown this afternoon.

It is believed that the suspect was shot by a security guard after stealing porridge from a factory in the area around 12h30.

At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics found the suspect lying in the middle of Schafer road. The man sustained one gunshot wound just below the heart.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News