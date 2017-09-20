Suspect in Magaqa murder case dead

One of the men implicated in the murder of former ANC Youth League General Secretary, Sindiso Magaqa, was killed in a shootout with police earlier this month, police confirmed on Monday.

Jabulani Mdunge (38), who resided in Berea and KwaMashu Hostel, was allegedly part of a group of 10 armed robbers, who were involved in a shootout with police on the N2 between Harding and Kokstad on 1 September.

“Mdunge was allegedly killed during the shootout and has been identified and linked as one of the suspects that matched the profile through forensic intervention,” Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Magaqa succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital on 4 September after he was shot in a presumed assassination attack on 13 July. He was a ward councillor in Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the police’s efforts in Magaqa’s case.

“I am happy that the South African Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on duty and protecting our people. I have told the task team that they need to go beyond the killer and get the mastermind.”

The Minister said the police investigation is at an advanced stage and that other suspects will soon be arrested.

The integrated task team investigating so-called political killings has registered good progress. Currently, there are 42 cases the team is working on, with 10 murder cases already in court. About 28 firearms have been seized.

Police are offering a reward of up to R450 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and successful conviction of suspects responsible for the ongoing political killings.

Anyone with any information can call Brigadier Bongani Maqashalala on 0824829596 and confidentiality is guaranteed.

“This is good progress made by the integrated task team. The criminals will be smoked out of KwaZulu-Natal. Our people can’t live in fear of ruthless criminals,” said Minister Mbalula.

South Africa Today – South Africa News