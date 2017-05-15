Suspect fatally shot, one injured during shootout with police

On 13 May 2017, the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and K9 unit reacted to a burglary which was reported at the Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg. Police officers began to look for the suspects who were involved in the burglary.

A white VW Polo with false registration plates, fitting the description of the vehicle used by the suspects was spotted along the N3 southbound driving towards Durban. The said vehicle then took the Umlaas off-ramp towards Umbumbulu road. When the suspects realised that they were being pursued by police, they opened fire at police and police officers retaliated.

The vehicle used by the suspects lost control and crashed. The suspects fled the scene while still shooting at police. One suspect was shot and killed whilst the second was wounded during the shootout. The wounded suspect remains in hospital under police guard. Three suspects managed to evade arrest and are still at large. Items suspected to be taken from the mall were recovered in the vehicle that was used by the suspects. The arrested suspect will be charged with burglary and attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa warns criminals that police will defend themselves if their lives are in danger when they are being shot at by criminals. ‘’Our aim is to apprehend offenders and present them to court to answer for the crimes that they are accused of. Those who are still at large will be traced and brought before court,’’ he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News