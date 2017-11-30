Suspect falls down waterfall in Durban

On Tuesday members from Durban Search and Rescue and K9 SAR, Durban Metro Police and Hillcrest SAPS detectives were recalled to the scene in Hillcrest where a housebreaking suspect died after falling down a waterfall.

Exhibits needed to be recovered at the bottom of the 30m waterfall. CCTV footage also indicated that a 2nd suspect had fallen off the cliff edge. K9 #Ghost was lowered over the edge down the waterfall with his partner Sgt Collin Chetty to conduct a Search. Captain Nieuwoudt from Durban Metro Police assisted in the High Angle Operation.

The second suspect was not found after an extensive search. It appears that he may have landed on a ledge and escaped along the fenceline.

