Suspect dies falling down waterfall, K9 ‘Ghost’ investigates, Hillcrest

0
Suspect dies falling down waterfall, K9 'Ghost' investigates, Hillcrest. Photo: SAPS
Suspect dies falling down waterfall, K9 'Ghost' investigates, Hillcrest. Photo: SAPS

On 28 November 2017, members from Durban Search and Rescue and K9 SAR, Durban Metro Police and Hillcrest SAPS detectives were recalled to the scene in Hillcrest where a house breaking suspect died after falling down a waterfall.

Exhibits needed to be recovered at the bottom of the 30m waterfall.

CCTV footage also indicated that a 2nd suspect had fallen off the cliff edge. K9 ‘Ghost’ was lowered over the edge down the waterfall with his partner Sgt Collin Chetty to conduct a Search.

Captain Nieuwoudt from Durban Metro Police assisted in the High Angle Operation.

The second suspect was not found after an extensive search. It appears that he may have landed on a ledge and escaped along the fence line.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 5 ‘most wanted’ criminals arrested, Du... A Tactical Intelligence driven operation comprising of police officers from the Provincial Detective Task Team, Durban K9 Unit and Durban Flying Squad...
Proactive Phoenix response officer arrests two sus... A fast thinking Blue Security armed response officer nabbed two alleged suspects in Phoenix within as many days last week. Blue Security community ...
Stepfather gets life imprisonment for rape, Verula... Verulam Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 53 year old stepfather to life imprisonment and the mother to five years which was wholly suspended. ...
2 arrested for bribery King Shaka International Ai... The Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Unit together with the SARS Fraud Investigation Unit arrested two suspects aged 52 and 60 for alleged bribery at ...