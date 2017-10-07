Suspect arrested for murder and rape, Shallcross

In the early hours of the morning of 5 October 2017, Pinetown Crime Intelligence and Operational Command Center members arrested a 33 year old suspect for murder and rape at Shallcross area.

The members conducted an intelligence driven operation in the area that led to arrest of the suspect who was sought for murder and rape.

It is alleged that on 17 September 2017, a 31 year old female was found with a bullet wound to the head at Emalangeni area, Mpumalanga Township.

A case murder and rape was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

When the suspect was arrested, he was also found in possession of unlicensed firearm with eleven live rounds of ammunition. The suspect will also be charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared in Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on 6 October 2017.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner praised the members for their hard work that led to arrest of the suspect and condemned incidents of abuse directed to women within our community. The persistence by the investigating officers to arrest the wanted murder suspect is commended. A thoroughly investigated docket will be sent to court for successful prosecution.

