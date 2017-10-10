Sunningdale family held up and robbed at gunpoint

A Sunningdale resident and two children were held up in their home and robbed at gunpoint on Friday night.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four suspects derailed the driveway gate to gain entry into the Sunny Circle property at around 8.30pm.

“The gang held up the resident and children at gunpoint, demanding money. The resident handed over cash and the suspects then assaulted him and demanded jewellery before locking him in the bathroom. The gang ransacked the main bedroom and fled with the cash, a laptop and an iPad,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the resident had declined medical assistance.

In a separate incident recently an Umhlanga resident was also held up during home invasion.

